Anderson letter: Vegas shooting

October 18, 2017 4:07 PM

I just watched in horror the mass murder of innocent people in Las Vegas. Are we to say again, “tsk, tsk,” and go on with our lives? When did America start tolerating the murder of children by children in schools, or adults killing others in schools, churches or gathering places? I would like to know the names of current congressmen who voted to lift the ban on assault weapons and the names of congressmen who receive campaign contributions from the NRA. I fear you have blood on your hands. When did the NRA stop being the benign organization that taught children rifle safety and morphed into gun runners who muscled their way into Congress? Until we decide enough is enough and emulate Australia by asking our citizens to turn in their assault weapons, I’m afraid America will no longer be great — again and again.

Margery Anderson, Eagle

