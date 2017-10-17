Mattison letter: Donald Trump

I do not think that Trump supporters were a “basket of deplorables” but I do believe that they were duped and deluded. They believed that Trump would “make America great again” and turn the clock back to a time when white men ruled the world and women and minorities were kept in their place. Trump promised to “drain the swamp” but he has increased pond scum by appointing multimillionaires who believe that taxpayers should pay for their chartered air flights and personal travel. Trump promised to create manufacturing jobs and bring back coal, but these jobs are lost, not to foreign competition, but to technology, and they aren’t coming back. Trump promised tax cuts for the middle class but proposed a bill that gives huge tax breaks to the wealthy, increases the deficit, and leaves the middle class with nothing. Trump has brought the world to the brink of nuclear war with foreign policy by tweet and threat. Eventually, Trump supporters will realize that they have been duped and that they and millions of other Americans are worse off than they were before Trump took office. No matter what Trump promised, he has done nothing but create chaos.
Lynne Mattison, Boise
Comments