Letters to the Editor

Mattison letter: Donald Trump

October 17, 2017 4:50 PM

I do not think that Trump supporters were a “basket of deplorables” but I do believe that they were duped and deluded. They believed that Trump would “make America great again” and turn the clock back to a time when white men ruled the world and women and minorities were kept in their place. Trump promised to “drain the swamp” but he has increased pond scum by appointing multimillionaires who believe that taxpayers should pay for their chartered air flights and personal travel. Trump promised to create manufacturing jobs and bring back coal, but these jobs are lost, not to foreign competition, but to technology, and they aren’t coming back. Trump promised tax cuts for the middle class but proposed a bill that gives huge tax breaks to the wealthy, increases the deficit, and leaves the middle class with nothing. Trump has brought the world to the brink of nuclear war with foreign policy by tweet and threat. Eventually, Trump supporters will realize that they have been duped and that they and millions of other Americans are worse off than they were before Trump took office. No matter what Trump promised, he has done nothing but create chaos.

Lynne Mattison, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'

    Senator John McCain jabbed Monday night at unnamed pushers of isolationist politics, saying at his National Constitution Center Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia that abandoning America's role as an international leader is "unpatriotic". The six-term Republican senator from Arizona made the remarks after receiving the award for a lifetime of service and sacrifice to the country.

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism' 1:18

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'
Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 5:02

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'
Boise State's touchdown leader, TE Jake Roh, said Broncos have 'some of that mojo' back 5:11

Boise State's touchdown leader, TE Jake Roh, said Broncos have 'some of that mojo' back

View More Video