Letters to the Editor

Nourse letter: Halloween costumes

October 16, 2017 4:24 PM

Among the hallmarks of the month of October are specialty Halloween shops and Halloween displays at various stores around town. While Boise area retailers seem to be careful to avoid selling Halloween costumes that would be offensive to people of various faith traditions, Catholic priests and Religious are fair game. We visited one of Boise’s specialty Halloween stores and found an entire rack of costumes mocking priests, nuns, and Pope Francis. Costumes of our Savior Jesus Christ were also available. (A reasonable person could assume that customers in these stores aren’t shopping for costumes to wear in church pageants). These demeaning costumes are aimed at one particular religious denomination: Roman Catholics. We hope that Boise area retailers will remove these offensive costumes from their racks.

Jim and Mary Ellen Nourse, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school

    A surveillance camera at Northwest Liberty School in Woodinville, Wash., caught footage of a cougar as the animal peered into school windows. The big cat stared down principal Bob Hagin as he worked in his office.

Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school

Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school 4:12

Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school
Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 4:17

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays
Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 2:29

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

View More Video