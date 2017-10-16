Nourse letter: Halloween costumes

Among the hallmarks of the month of October are specialty Halloween shops and Halloween displays at various stores around town. While Boise area retailers seem to be careful to avoid selling Halloween costumes that would be offensive to people of various faith traditions, Catholic priests and Religious are fair game. We visited one of Boise’s specialty Halloween stores and found an entire rack of costumes mocking priests, nuns, and Pope Francis. Costumes of our Savior Jesus Christ were also available. (A reasonable person could assume that customers in these stores aren’t shopping for costumes to wear in church pageants). These demeaning costumes are aimed at one particular religious denomination: Roman Catholics. We hope that Boise area retailers will remove these offensive costumes from their racks.
Jim and Mary Ellen Nourse, Boise
Comments