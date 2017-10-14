Letters to the Editor

Szplett letter: Kuna leaders

October 14, 2017 8:37 PM

Kuna’s dear leaders have too many issues and need to be replaced.

The small things are embarrassing. They spend tax dollars for installing benches downtown but miss the two high-volume locations and twice installed new benches only a few feet from an existing bench. It took 10 months to figure out how to repair a small vault collapse on Swan Falls Road.

Other issues are more devastating. Kuna spends millions making the downtown look cute but we still can’t walk to the library, to a food store or anywhere on Swan Falls Road. The kids wait in the dark and the mud because we lack sidewalks and street lights.

The main issue is their budget woes. They buy a new city hall without voter approval because they had so much of a surplus in the budget. Good leaders would know how to budget within a million dollars.

Dave Szplett, Kuna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years

    Gowen Thunder Air Show this weekend features 40 types of aircrafts, including the Thunderbirds and the Snowbirds. The last time Boiseans saw a big air show was in 1996.

Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years

Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years 1:15

Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years
BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 2:40

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games
Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer 1:57

Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer

View More Video