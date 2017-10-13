Letters to the Editor

Damon letter: Homeopathic remedies

October 13, 2017 4:45 PM

Homeopathic remedies are arguably a better option than Western practices. There are herbal teas available for a host of different ailments. Instead of taking pills to help with falling asleep, simply try some chamomile or sleepy time tea. Have a headache? Green tea is great for getting rid of a migraine. In many instances homeopathic remedies can be better for a person’s health and their wallet. These practices have been used for centuries, and are still in use in many parts of the world. Time has proved their effectiveness, while with Western medicine there is a constant questioning of procedure and success. A pairing between Western medicine and homeopathic practices would be amazing. Since that has yet to happen, I urge every individual, especially those with lower income, to seek out first a homeopathic solution to their ailment. I urge doctors to propose some of these remedies before prescribing drugs. The health of each individual is important, not the revenue they bring in.

Julia Damon, Boise

