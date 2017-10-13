Letters to the Editor

Wright letter: Fake Republicans

October 13, 2017 4:45 PM

Should anyone be surprised we have another fake Republican in the governor’s primary race? Absolutely not. It’s becoming rational at this point to expect nothing but fake future candidates in both parties. I’m sure that we will have one significant outcome, though. The fake Republican in this primary will bring out the endorsement of all the fake Repubs across the state who long to shift the GOP ever-leftward. Being able to identify them is a good tool for the future.

Any semblance of the old order has been evidently crumbling for years. Yet, the status quo is maintained because we can’t possibly allow an actual Idaho GOP emerge that acts Republican in word and action. We have a small number of true liberty Republicans in the Statehouse and Senate now. Maybe someday might get a real Republican governor, too. Any improvement over Little/Otter would be nice.

For the time being we seem to be stuck with the Three Mouseketeers: a fake Republican, a poser and a semi-confused possibility. Oh, well.

Jeff Wright, Lowman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games

    Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field.

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 2:40

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games
Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer 1:57

Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer
Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking. 2:31

Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking.

View More Video