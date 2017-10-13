Smith-St. Clair letter: Logging

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games

Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field.