Young letter: Socialism

When Senator Graham was trying again to get rid of Obamacare, he was well on his way to defeating “socialism” in America. Well, sort of. Insurance is socialism. People collectively pool money to provide for those who find themselves in need. To rid the country of “socialism,” you need to eliminate all insurance.
That includes Social Security and Medicare; end them now. That’s your intent; just do it. While you’re at it, let’s get rid of socialism closer to home. Our taxes (institutionalized socialism) fund police and fire services. Ending “public safety services” will facilitate another Republican aspiration: elimination of all taxes.
Without taxes, government can’t exist. With all government defunded, “burdensome regulations” will never again interfere with our God-given right to the pursuit of happiness. More boxes checked.
Never mind that the wealth gap will increase beyond Republicans’ wildest dreams. Millionaire$ and billionaire$ stand to add billion$ more to their accounts. Surely that will “tinkle down” on the rest of us; another victory for “conservatism.” Me? With my tax “savings” I might be able to afford a teensy car in about two years — lacking unforeseen calamity. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited.
Jefferson Young, Boise
