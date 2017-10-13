Letters to the Editor

Young letter: Socialism

October 13, 2017 4:45 PM

When Senator Graham was trying again to get rid of Obamacare, he was well on his way to defeating “socialism” in America. Well, sort of. Insurance is socialism. People collectively pool money to provide for those who find themselves in need. To rid the country of “socialism,” you need to eliminate all insurance.

That includes Social Security and Medicare; end them now. That’s your intent; just do it. While you’re at it, let’s get rid of socialism closer to home. Our taxes (institutionalized socialism) fund police and fire services. Ending “public safety services” will facilitate another Republican aspiration: elimination of all taxes.

Without taxes, government can’t exist. With all government defunded, “burdensome regulations” will never again interfere with our God-given right to the pursuit of happiness. More boxes checked.

Never mind that the wealth gap will increase beyond Republicans’ wildest dreams. Millionaire$ and billionaire$ stand to add billion$ more to their accounts. Surely that will “tinkle down” on the rest of us; another victory for “conservatism.” Me? With my tax “savings” I might be able to afford a teensy car in about two years — lacking unforeseen calamity. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited.

Jefferson Young, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games

    Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field.

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 2:40

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games
Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer 1:57

Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer
Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking. 2:31

Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking.

View More Video