Letters to the Editor

Marsh letter: God

October 12, 2017 11:39 PM

Gary Bennett’s letter (Sept. 24) on national disasters exhibited a lack of Old Testament knowledge when he reported God to be weak. And, as for Western Civilization being founded on Greek gods, he is mistaken.

There is one reason that God has blessed America. He should read Newt Gingrich’s book “Rediscovering God in America.” Read what is on the monuments in Washington D.C., and to whom credit is given.

Only a loving God can bring good out of national disasters as he works in the hearts of people to help others in need. He should also read the book of Job and see who caused those disasters. Gary should know that we live in a fallen world.

I don’t know much about Mount Olympus, but I do know the Sermon on the Mount Matt. 5:1-12. Perhaps should disaster come Gary’s way, and he is praying for help, I’d almost bet it’s not Poseidon to whom he prays.

As for conservatives having “blind faith,” I can’t explain to one who refuses to see and know that faith is the assurance of things you hope for, assurance is not blind.

Phyllis Marsh, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'

    George Davis, 78, of Middleton, said he was sitting on his porch Monday evening when a pair of dogs charged and attacked him. The dogs' owner was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vicious dogs at large

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 0:49

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'
Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:02

Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center
This guy’s job is dangerous, but he protects people from bucking bulls 1:15

This guy’s job is dangerous, but he protects people from bucking bulls

View More Video