Dzuck letter: Bicyclists

Your recent article regarding rules of the road for bicyclists has inspired lots of conversations and likely more awareness. I have been a bicyclist and a driver of a car, and have experienced strange situations doing both.
It doesn’t seem that all drivers or bicyclists are aware of the different rules. To me the best solution would be that when you are traveling on our streets, whether on a bike or in a car, the rules are the same. Too much confusion out there. Motorcyclists follow the same rules as those driving cars, so why not bicyclists?
Kathy Dzuck, Boise
