Letters to the Editor

Dzuck letter: Bicyclists

October 12, 2017 4:01 PM

Your recent article regarding rules of the road for bicyclists has inspired lots of conversations and likely more awareness. I have been a bicyclist and a driver of a car, and have experienced strange situations doing both.

It doesn’t seem that all drivers or bicyclists are aware of the different rules. To me the best solution would be that when you are traveling on our streets, whether on a bike or in a car, the rules are the same. Too much confusion out there. Motorcyclists follow the same rules as those driving cars, so why not bicyclists?

Kathy Dzuck, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'

    George Davis, 78, of Middleton, said he was sitting on his porch Monday evening when a pair of dogs charged and attacked him. The dogs' owner was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vicious dogs at large

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 0:49

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.'
Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:02

Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center
This guy’s job is dangerous, but he protects people from bucking bulls 1:15

This guy’s job is dangerous, but he protects people from bucking bulls

View More Video