Stoy letter: Elect Frank Walker

Boise has been growing significantly and rapidly. This is going to continue for good or for bad. The City Council is going to have to make many major decisions for the future good. This is no time for on-the-job training.
There is only one person who has been there and who has done it, and has done it well. Frank Walker.
He has been Ada County Commissioner, Garden City Attorney, and Deputy Attorney General for local government issues.
Well-meaning people with insufficient knowledge can make some awful mistakes. Boise must not be allowed to suffer from error. Vote for the person who knows what to do. Walker for Boise.
Michael Stoy, Boise
