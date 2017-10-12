Dacher letter: Give writers’ backgrounds

On Sept. 20, the Statesman published two views of President Trump’s speech to the United Nations. Both columns had small backgrounds on their authors, which is important to readers so they can know the biases of the writers. The author of the column supporting the president, Ed Rogers, was identified as having worked in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, and Republican political campaigns. So, we know where this author is coming from. The other author, David Rothkopf, who attacked the president’s speech, is identified as a “visiting scholar” and “visiting professor.” That may be true, but Mr. Rothkopf was also a senior political appointee of the Clinton Administration, the Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade at the Department of Commerce. The Statesman owes it to its readers to provide this information so that its readers can make their own judgments regarding the biases of each author.
Paul Dacher, Eagle
