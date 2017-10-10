Fichman letter: In defense of BSU

I read with interest the two recent letters about BSU football. Some things ....
1. Chris Petersen interviewed for new jobs while under contract to BSU. He went to the University of Washington while under contract to BSU. He left for a higher profile and more money. He took coaches and recruits with him. The idea that “everyone does it” doesn’t work. He didn’t have to say “yes.” His word meant nothing. But, he did do good milk commercials.
2. There are no more University of Tennessee at Martin or Ohio University at Athens on the schedule.
3. “Fan” is short for “fanatic.” Maybe the BSU fans, including the media, build up the players so much without detailing any deficiencies that there are overblown expectations.
Bryan Harsin has done a very good job. He has lost staff, players left because they didn’t get enough playing time (is that the same as quitting?), the schedule has gotten harder, there have been injuries, and some players have not lived up to expectations.
Wait until the end of the season to complain.
Mal Fichman, Boise
Comments