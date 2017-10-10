Smith letter: BSU football

I sat in Bronco Stadium in the ’90s ... beat downs by Idaho (yearly) and perpetual bottom dwelling in the 1-AA world of college football. For a casual college football fan it was great — unique blue turf and cheap football tickets. That all changed in this new millennium. Suddenly, the “Smurf turf” was not just unique, it had a mystique. Opponents were overwhelmed, and with Chris Petersen came national recognition, major bowl game wins, and a new moniker, Bronco Nation. It was cool to love the Blue.
What a fantastic story, a football program known because of the color of the field was now celebrated for what they accomplished on that field.
Petersen left. Have no fear Bronco Nation, in steps Harsin, former Bronco QB and offensive genius. In his second year with Petersen’s team, another undefeated season and Fiesta Bowl victory. Friday night, Sept. 22, we saw Harsin’s Broncos. It should not be a surprise, just ask Air Force, Utah State or New Mexico. “The Blue” is yet again an oddity, one that locals seem to avoid. It’s no longer cool to be a Bronco fan, just a critic, so jump on the bandwagon.
Harry Smith, Boise
