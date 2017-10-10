Letters to the Editor

Baer letter: BSU football

October 10, 2017 7:43 PM

To all the rude and fickle “Bronco fans?” and the Statesman. Hideous at home? Hideous means ugly, offensive to senses, shocking. Don’t you think that’s a little much? And to the rest of you in the stadium who “booed” and exited when Virginia happened to be winning, pretty shocking sportsmanship. It looks easy from the stands, right? Here’s an idea, just buy “winning tickets,” or you might enjoy just tailgating. Sure BSU football has had a rocky start this year, but that just means they need our support more than ever. And to the Statesman, especially Dave Southorn, come on. It makes me not want to read the paper. Check the rude and “hideous” remarks please. There is enough of that in the news these days as it is.

Jody Baer and Lorrie and Jim Baer, Boise

