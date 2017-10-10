Sirhall letter: Russian Revolution

Soon comes the Centennial of the October 1917 Russian Revolution. Haven’t seen much fanfare coming from Russia. No surprise as Mr. Putin does not want any repeats of the 2011 and most recent upstart revolutions he had to crush with force. Just like Lenin did with the Cheka as soon as he and the Bolshevicks grabbed power. Even though Mr. Putin likely hopes it quietly goes away, there are some lessons to be learned, lessons that must be learned. First and foremost we must remind ourselves that China is not, nor will it ever be, our friend. Back in 1967 during the 50 Year Anniversary, Russia went whole hog on celebrating. A big party in Moscow with every communist cell invited. China refused to attend because its leadership vehemently disagreed with Leonid Breshnev’s policy of peaceful co-existence. Nothing has changed in China. Quite contrary, after falling out of favor, the policies of socio-pathic Mao are back in favor. China has legions of worker bees hacking into our computer networks. They are destroying our steel industry. Their aged military leadership views war with the U.S. as inevitable. Do not forget 50 years ago. As Cato referred to Carthage, Chine delenda est.
Larry G. Sirhall Jr., Boise
