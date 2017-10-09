Kulak letter: John McCain

Thank you, John McCain, for being the conscience of our country in these trying times. I wish politicians in Idaho had an inkling of a backbone to support guaranteed health care for all Idahoans. All Americans deserve reasonable basic health care coverage instead of TrumpNOcare. Not having coverage is a critical domestic national security issue and a terrorist attack from corporations on all individuals. Healthy Idahoans are good for business and in the long run are less of a burden on the state. Wake up, Idaho, it was states’ rights that kept slavery, and suppressed integration and women’s rights. We need health care.
Charles Kulak, Boise
Comments