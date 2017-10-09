Letters to the Editor

Strong letter: Non-responsive reps

October 09, 2017 5:04 PM

It is an amazing fact of life here in Idaho that if you have a problem, you ask your representatives to get involved, then you wait to no avail for an acknowledgment, let alone an answer of what, if anything, can be done to solve the problem.

Current example; about two months ago I asked for any and/or all of them to get involved in solving access issues across the Wilks Bros. land to get to public lands. Easements, grandfathered trespass rights and anything else that opens access should be addressed, but not one representative has responded.

I wonder, were donations to their campaigns or to the central committee made to have them back off?

Just asking.

Rob Strong, New Meadows

