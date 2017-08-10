Kraft letter: Veteran’s thoughts

These are the views of an 85-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Korean veteran:
1. It’s no surprise that we have problems with North Korea, China and Russia. During the “Korean conflict” (1951-53), more Chinese than North Koreans fought and Russians supplied them “burp” guns and MIG fighter planes.
2. Near the end of the hostilities, leaflets were air-dropped over North Korea that were a “free pass” for anyone wanting to surrender. Now the third-generation egomaniac ruling North Korea can’t be reasoned with; a nuclear war is unthinkable for obvious reasons. Why not air-drop leaflets over North Korea, describing how the “outside” world lives and prospers; explain that to handle a poisonous snake you cut its head off.
3. On the Fourth of July, I drove around parts of Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Eagle — I was appalled and disgusted that only about 10 percent of the homes had an American flag showing and the businesses were only about 20 percent. For shame. Freedom is not free.
The United States of America is the greatest nation on God’s earth. Too many Americans don’t appreciate what they have and the lives they are able to live here.
Chris Kraft, Eagle
Comments