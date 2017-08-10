Smith letter: Thank you

This is a public word of thanks to the unsung heroes who are making the transition to curbside composting a success in Boise. Somewhere behind the scenes there are employees of the city of Boise and Republic Services who are working together to improve the waste disposal system. While acknowledging that any project this complex will have a hiccup or two, our personal experience is that disposing of our house and yard waste has never been easier. We have been surprised at how much of our waste ends up in the composting and recycling bins, with very little impact on the landfill. That little kitchen compost container we ordered is very sanitary, easy to use and shockingly smell-free. This retired teacher gives the visionaries and all those involved a solid A.
Kenneth Smith, Boise
