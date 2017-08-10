Smith letter: Thank you

Many thanks, Phyllis.
As I was riding my bicycle around the neighborhood the other morning, unbeknownst to me, my small wallet fell out of my pocket, scattering everywhere. A wonderful lady, Phyllis, saw this happen, stopped her car, gathered it up and set out to find me, even though I had ridden on around the corner and halfway down another street. As an older, native Boisean, I am proud to say how great it is that we have caring citizens, such as Phyllis, looking out for one another. Many thanks.
Donna G. Smith, Boise
