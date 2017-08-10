Bastian letter: Uphold rights

When laws, statues and constitutional rights are not upheld and protected, strange things like the 1838 Extermination Order, that authorized the Missouri state militia to drive the Mormons from the state of Missouri, take root in our body politic. When Mormons appealed the matter to the president of the United States, he replied, “Your cause is just, but I can do nothing for you.”
Later, Joseph Smith was put in Carthage Jail to await his trial to determine his guilt or innocence. And although Governor Ford personally promised him and his church members protection and a fair trial, Joseph and his brother were shot to death in Carthage Jail and no one was prosecuted for their wrongful deaths.
When our laws and rights are not enforced, protected and upheld, including our Constitution and Bill of Rights, they become as weak as water. We rightfully get nervous when the wicked go free and the innocent are fined, imprisoned and prosecuted.
When cities free criminals and excuse their criminal acts, they make the law null and void. There has to be equality under the law or the wicked will go free and the innocent will have no claim on justice.
Morris Bastian, Boise
