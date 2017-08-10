Anderson letter: Dogs

I have a dog. I get it how much joy they bring. Reading the morning paper July 29, I read how dogs have been part of the e-coli problem at our new and beautiful (and very pricey) Esther Simplot Park. Well, here’s another issue. I understand that having one’s pet with them at all times is deemed by some to be life essential, but if you must bring them into grocery stores, please do not put them into the food basket. That same dog butt that carries e-coli into Quinn’s Pond is left in the basket where the next several people put their food and then transfer it to their fridge and pantry.
Kathleen Anderson, Boise
