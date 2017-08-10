Letters to the Editor

Taylor letter: Loss of public lands

August 10, 2017 8:10 PM

Hello Idaho. How many have even noticed the quiet catastrophe that has played out in Idaho? We have over a short period of time lost a significant part of Idaho public land access, not to mention the rest that was bought up by the Wilks brothers and DF Development. A greedy couple of Texas billionaires have locked up a good part of this state. The places you used to hike, bird watch, camp, fish and hunt may no longer be accessible. They don’t talk to the media and aggressively enforce their “no trespassing” policy. I am all for property rights, but this just reeks of heavy handed and selfish. They are denying access on clearly marked USFS roads where the property boundary may be only a few feet from public land. This is a cause that should unite all Idahoans. Whether that be a liberal Boise Democrat or an Owyhee County cowboy. Someone dropped the ball and we just lost a good part of our heritage. Please write our elected officials and let them know how we feel about this.

Ray Taylor, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State CB Tyler Horton on Andy Avalos: 'His motor is always rolling'

    Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton explains what makes defensive coordinator Andy Avalos so effective.

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on Andy Avalos: 'His motor is always rolling'

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on Andy Avalos: 'His motor is always rolling' 0:49

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on Andy Avalos: 'His motor is always rolling'
New owner aims for ‘personality,’ locally owned businesses in Downtown’s BoDo district 3:26

New owner aims for ‘personality,’ locally owned businesses in Downtown’s BoDo district
Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:41

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help

View More Video