Boozel letter: Boy Scout speech

It’s 1969. I am a young person. My country is divided and in pain. Suddenly, on the television, I witness the completion of an odyssey worthy of Homer. A president I don’t like calls to another world, and the brave voyagers on it. The words he says are incredible, about how all the people of the world are truly one in this moment. For a little while I forget everything, I am only filled with awe, and the hope of all the better days yet to come.
It’s 2017. I am a young person. My country is divided and in pain. I anxiously await for my president to give me words of unity and hope at my scouting jamboree. Instead, I hear pettiness, insecurity, and divisiveness. I am confused, angry, scared, somehow deep inside I know these are not good words, not for now, not for any bright future.
I am a young person, I act and think by example. What will become of my country and my world when those I watch no longer even try to be better tomorrow than they were today?
Richard Boozel, Star
