Pedrali letter: Where is leadership

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, or rather, the one casting an ominous shadow across America. We are at a crossroads where the leadership of our government needs to make a choice, and when I saw leadership, I don’t mean the guy sitting in the White House.
I’m talking about members of Congress who are supposed to be working for the best interests of the American public, who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I’m talking about our Idaho leaders.
America is degrading rapidly. Ethics, truth, rule of law, decency, compassion, etc., have been thrown out the window in support of an agenda. And an agenda of what? Consumer protections are being destroyed, poor people, women, people of color, LGBT individuals and refugees are considered less worthy, and climate change is denied even though we can see it in front of our very eyes. Why? What is the possible positive outcome from the White House insanity and complicit Congress?
Are these so-called leaders proud to say they are part of the chaos in America? Are they proud of this White House administration? I know I’m not. I’m disgusted beyond belief.
Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian
