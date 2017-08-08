Marler letter: F-35 mission

Open invite to City of Boise and/or IDANG.
The City of Boise and IDANG has repeatedly refused invitations to participate in public panel discussions offered by Citizens for a Livable Boise (CLB). Even when provided with the opportunity to choose their own format they have declined. Since there are two distinct versions of the effects of bringing F-35s to Boise, the best platform for exposing the truth is to have experts from both sides participate in a public moderated panel discussion. Our offer is still open; will the city and/or IDANG accept?
Dan Marler, Citizens for a Livable Boise (CLB)
