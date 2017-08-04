Kemp letter: ‘Hunchback’ performance

Congratulations, Idaho Shakespeare Festival.
Their “Hunchback” production moved me emotionally, spiritually and existentially. The cast was superb. The incorporation of the community choir was delightful and gave depth to the overall experience. Throughout the performance, the transformation of cast members to fulfill their various roles was seamless and the introduction of the Hunchback himself was breathtakingly inspired. The set design perfectly supported the story’s depth and the characters’ dilemmas. Staging was evocative of the era of the story. The ISF “Hunchback” production is a work of art unto itself.
Jana Kemp, Boise
