Peterson letter: Donald Trump

The president needs to display strategic leader qualities of: 1. Trust; 2. Discipline and self control; 3. Judgment and critical thinking; 4. Self-awareness; and 5. Empathy. Donald Trump has not done this and it’s hurting him and the presidency. Also, I think I know who his friend Jim is. It’s Jim Crow, and he’s likely to get a position on Kris Kobach of Kansas (KKK) voter integrity commission. Now more than ever it’s important to protect our Constitution and democracy. Unfortunately, it’s from our own president.
Jeannie Peterson, Boise
