Letters to the Editor

Peterson letter: Donald Trump

August 04, 2017 3:01 PM

The president needs to display strategic leader qualities of: 1. Trust; 2. Discipline and self control; 3. Judgment and critical thinking; 4. Self-awareness; and 5. Empathy. Donald Trump has not done this and it’s hurting him and the presidency. Also, I think I know who his friend Jim is. It’s Jim Crow, and he’s likely to get a position on Kris Kobach of Kansas (KKK) voter integrity commission. Now more than ever it’s important to protect our Constitution and democracy. Unfortunately, it’s from our own president.

Jeannie Peterson, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year 5:52

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year
Flash flooding creates dangerous hike in Utah 0:40

Flash flooding creates dangerous hike in Utah
The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance 2:40

The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance

View More Video