Commissioners’ letter: Thank you

When it comes to snow, rain and flooding, what a year. Now that the 2017 float season is open, we’d like to say thank you.
The Ada County Emergency Operations Center was activated March through June. Ada County, along with numerous local and state agencies, worked together handling historic river flows, potential pit captures and nuisance flooding.
The following agencies were invaluable assets during this operation:
Idaho Office of Emergency Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, Flood District 10, National Weather Service, American Red Cross, Ada County Highway District, Central District Health, the cities of Boise, Garden City and Eagle, Eagle Police and Fire, Boise Police and Fire, Garden City Police and Fire, Idaho Power, Intermountain Gas.
And from within Ada County: the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Development Services, Assessor’s Office and Parks & Waterways.
Thank you to the residents of Riviera Estates and those affected on Eagle Island. Your strength and perseverance are admirable.
Thank you, Ada County residents. We’re grateful for your respect, patience and support through this event and as we continue to repair the Greenbelt.
Ada County Commissioners: David L. Case, District 3, chairman; Jim Tibbs, District 1; and Rick Visser, District 2
