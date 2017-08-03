Juliano letter: Donald Trump

The Trump version of Washington seems to have lost sight of its responsibility, its duty to America, to We the People ... to our history and the Constitution.
Did we sacrifice 57,000 American men and women in Vietnam, not to mention unimaginable numbers of Vietnamese, in a campaign to contain Communism just so that this “president” could allow Russia and a modern brand of Communism to take over our way of life, our elected offices, our dedication to freedom? This situation threatens everyone’s right and choice to be a liberal, a conservative, an independent, Republican, Democrat or anything else. The overburdened middle-class working taxpayer has to support the whole volatile and insane mess. Congress needs to demonstrate some courage and act fast to prevent the destruction of America.
Frank Juiliano, Stanley
