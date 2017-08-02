Matthews letter: Donald Trump

Never in my entire life have I seen such a suspicious, contrary, infuriating president.
He is so unnerved by the fact that he lost the popular vote to Hillary he is willing to waste time and money looking for non-existent voter fraud.
Trump has pulled the USA out of the climate change accord, despite the fact that science supports the fact that the climate is changing.
He has alienated our allies. Thankfully, they have manners and are civil enough to not express their dismay and disgust with Trump in public.
Heaven help the USA if this kind of stuff is indicative of what we have to put up with for the next four years.
Stop the Trump-go-round, I want to get off.
Laurel Matthews, Nampa
