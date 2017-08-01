Letters to the Editor

Hawkins letter: Dogs and the heat

August 01, 2017 10:49 PM

I have been running and walking in the Boise Foothills for over 20 years. In all that time I have never seen so many people display such an apparent lack of consideration for their dogs as I have this season. These people go out to run between 7 and 10 miles — and they have no water for their dogs. This, of course, does not apply to everyone — many do take water for their pets, and I commend those folks. But those who do not take water for their dogs — are they uncaring or just ignorant? There have even been news items about dogs suffering heat stroke on local television stations. There is no water source in the foothills. I understand the wish to have your pet accompany you — but please give them consideration. Especially in these very hot days, they need water frequently.

Philip V. Hawkins, Boise

