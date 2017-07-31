Letters to the Editor

Marchbanks letter: Nuclear power

July 31, 2017 10:47 PM

A federally funded (but private) research project, named Nu-Scale is proposed for federal land adjacent to INL.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission normally requires safety planning for the land and people down wind and down stream from any nuclear power project, in case of any escape of radiation. Usually, the zone required to be planned for encompasses at least 50 miles.

Nu-Scale is petitioning the NRC to reduce the safety planning zone requirement for their project to the area inside the fence surrounding the project itself.

Tell the feds what you think of this idea: https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/emerg-preparedness/about-emerg-preparedness/planning-zones.html

For more information, visit SNAKERIVERALLIANCE.ORG

Brent Marchbanks, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: "We have a lot of depth but not a lot of game reps."

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: 2:21

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: "We have a lot of depth but not a lot of game reps."
Eagle historical home built during Great Depression might be demolished 1:09

Eagle historical home built during Great Depression might be demolished
Students, parents protest dismissal of Nampa coach 5:52

Students, parents protest dismissal of Nampa coach

View More Video