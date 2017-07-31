Marchbanks letter: Nuclear power

A federally funded (but private) research project, named Nu-Scale is proposed for federal land adjacent to INL.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission normally requires safety planning for the land and people down wind and down stream from any nuclear power project, in case of any escape of radiation. Usually, the zone required to be planned for encompasses at least 50 miles.
Nu-Scale is petitioning the NRC to reduce the safety planning zone requirement for their project to the area inside the fence surrounding the project itself.
Tell the feds what you think of this idea: https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/emerg-preparedness/about-emerg-preparedness/planning-zones.html
For more information, visit SNAKERIVERALLIANCE.ORG
Brent Marchbanks, Boise
