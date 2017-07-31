Letters to the Editor

Wirkus letter: Ponds and E coli

July 31, 2017 10:47 PM

Woof woof, please let me in.

There have been many days of high E coli readings in the ponds at Esther Simplot Park. There have been just two days less of “No Dogs in the Park.” Quinn’s Pond (pond most frequented by dogs) had safe E coli levels more than two weeks ago and the pond was opened for swimming, but still “no dogs in park.”

Now many days later, most days with no dogs allowed, two of the three ponds still have high levels of E coli, yet they say “dogs were major source of E coli.” Am I the only dog confused about human decision and rule making? Lucky Geese.

Bob E. Wirkus, Garden City

