Letters to the Editor

Voloshen letter: Healthcare repeal

July 31, 2017 10:46 PM

The true supporters of President Trump were promised that the ACA would not just be repealed, but replaced with a better plan. Now the Republicans are just repealing it and leaving us with nothing? I guess the die hard Trump supporters are not the only idiots. So even more millions of Americans will be without health insurance? That's the Republicans’ solution? They have been crying about the ACA for eight years. Maybe they should have spent more time thinking of a better plan instead of wasting taxpayer money voting to repeal the ACA. Maybe the Republicans should all act like grownups and come up with a bipartisan plan that is good for all Americans. They say that they are pro-life. Stop just fighting for unborn fetuses and start worrying about them once they come out of the womb.

Michal Voloshen, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: "We have a lot of depth but not a lot of game reps."

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: 2:21

Looking to BSU football 2017-18: "We have a lot of depth but not a lot of game reps."
Eagle historical home built during Great Depression might be demolished 1:09

Eagle historical home built during Great Depression might be demolished
Students, parents protest dismissal of Nampa coach 5:52

Students, parents protest dismissal of Nampa coach

View More Video