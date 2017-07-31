Voloshen letter: Healthcare repeal

The true supporters of President Trump were promised that the ACA would not just be repealed, but replaced with a better plan. Now the Republicans are just repealing it and leaving us with nothing? I guess the die hard Trump supporters are not the only idiots. So even more millions of Americans will be without health insurance? That's the Republicans’ solution? They have been crying about the ACA for eight years. Maybe they should have spent more time thinking of a better plan instead of wasting taxpayer money voting to repeal the ACA. Maybe the Republicans should all act like grownups and come up with a bipartisan plan that is good for all Americans. They say that they are pro-life. Stop just fighting for unborn fetuses and start worrying about them once they come out of the womb.
Michal Voloshen, Boise
