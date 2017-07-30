Goyden letter: Mayor and council agenda

Trolley cars and compost cans, F-35s and sliding homes. Our mayor and his acquiescent council appear to have an agenda that is not necessarily in tune with a fair amount of the community they supposedly are meant to serve. Isn’t surprising that some decisions seem to be forced into being contrary to common sense but in concert with more revenue, more growth, more power? No doubt that Boise is a wonderful place to live, and the mayor and his council are certainly contributors to that end. But, are we witnessing a personal desire for legacy outweighing a need for the common good? Are the expenditures of the City in balance with the needs of the people? Will they continue to be? And who does the mayor and the council really respond to?
Robert Goyden, Boise
