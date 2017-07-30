Bachelder letter: Donald Trump

One of Trump’s campaign promises was that he would “drain the swamp,” referring to Congress and its political gridlock. When he said this, people in the audience and at home watching TV cheered wildly, including me. Well, the swamp is fighting back. A lot of people voted for the swamp over the years. People used to think the government would take care of them and fix all the problems. Unfortunately the road to fixing problems was torpedoed by one Karl Rove, who gave us the confrontational method of problem-solving. He advocated insulting your opponent, a disastrous approach that has almost ruined our society. In my opinion, Karl Rove took the “politic” out of politics.
Enter Donald Trump, whose thankless job it is now to pick up all the pieces and put Humpty Dumpty back together again. The worst thing I can see that Trump has done so far that made so many people mad is that he defeated Hillary Clinton. She and her husband are the swamp personified. If Hillary had been elected we would have gone deeper into the swamp. We really have only Trump to drag us out, and the way out is through cutbacks, cutbacks, cutbacks.
Carol Bachelder, Boise
