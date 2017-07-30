Watson letter: Thank you

My family and I were visiting from out of town. We have been having a great time here in Boise. Unfortunately, I lost my wallet the evening of July 16, probably along the Greenbelt. My family and I were very concerned as my driver’s license, credit cards, insurance cards, and cash were all in it. After discovering it was missing, we contacted the Boise Police Department to file a report. Wonderful news arrived within less than 25 minutes, that my wallet had been found. Officer Walker was very kind and helpful, reporting he had just turned it into the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Property Department. Thank you so much, good citizens of Boise for returning my wallet with all of its contents. Thank you Boise Police Department, Officer Walker, and Ada County Sheriff’s Property Department with your prompt response in securing our property and relieving our worries. Thank you God for hearing our prayers and for your abundant grace.
Shane Watson and the Watson Family, Sweetwater, Tenn.
