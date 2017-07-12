Mattox letter: F-35 mission

I agree with the excellent letter from Jeffrey Gray in the July 2 Statesman. I have a vague sense that I may have missed some vital fact about this subject; but to station loud jet fighters so close to Idaho’s main population area is illogical (if not just plain dumb), when a U.S. Air Force Base sits just 40 miles away at Mountain Home.
What am I missing here? I know, I know: economic development for Boise. Has anyone quantified the loss of Boise’s renowned quality of life that such an action would cause? Seems very short-sighted to me.
Bill Mattox, Meridian
