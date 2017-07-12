Letters to the Editor

July 12, 2017 11:09 PM

Lucia letter: F-35 mission

To all the residents of Boise who live in the area of the planes at Gowen Field. When you purchased your home I’m sure the airport and airfield was in the same place as it is now with planes flying in and out daily. Did you think there was always going to be planes and crop dusters taking off and landing? Forever? If you think the F-35 is noisy you should live off of a runway in Sacramento when the B-47 and B-52 bombers took off and landed ... 24/7. Sure, we are retired military and we are happy to know they were there. That’s their purpose.

Enjoy your freedom and get a set of earplugs.

Bev Lucia, Air force wife, retired, Mountain Home

