May 30, 2017 3:48 PM

Simpson letter: Obama test

All actions by Donald Trump should have to pass the “Obama” test. If Obama did the exact same thing would Republicans think it was OK? If Obama fired the FBI director who was investigating wrongdoing by the Obama campaign, would the Republicans say it was “just a distraction,” move on? If Obama demanded a loyalty oath from the FBI director, would Republicans shrug it off as meaningless? If Obama leaked highly classified information to Russia, would the Republicans say it was lawful and well within Obama’s power as president? This double standard isn’t working for many Americans. We should expect a great deal more from our president.

Gaylynne Simpson, Boise

