Albritton letter: Faustian bargain

From the moment Donald Trump became the presidential nominee of the Republican Party, elected Republicans signed on to a Faustian bargain with dangerous consequences for the United States. Despite the evidence of Donald Trump’s lack of knowledge and understanding of the Constitution, not to mention Donald Trump’s moral failures, leaders of the Republican Party set aside the welfare of the nation for party ideology. Interested only in power, these Republicans seized on the discriminating and oppressive rhetoric of Donald Trump to continue fear of “the other.” Not only did these elected Republicans mislead the nation in ethnic, racial and religious fears, these Republicans threw caution to the wind and denied the importance of facts and scientific rationale. Moreover, these elected Republicans continue to put party above nation as a hostile foreign power brazenly interfered with the electoral process that is a pillar of the Constitution. The abject failure of elected Republicans to uphold their sworn duty to protect the nation from enemies both foreign and domestic is an indictment on their Faustian bargain for power. The ramifications of elected Republicans’ failure to put country above party seriously jeopardizes the future security of the United States of America.
Thomas Albritton, Weiser
Comments