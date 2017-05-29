Thiele letter: Independent investigation

Where were you when the Russians took over? You don’t want to have to explain that to your grandchildren. The Russian thought police cannot be allowed to operate in America. Furthermore, our own leaders must not be successful in using the Russian playbook to confuse and manipulate us.
Americans are not truly free unless we can exercise good judgment based on truth — not “alternative facts” those intoxicated with power want you to believe. America faces dangerous times. This threat to our freedom is far more powerful than the standing armies of ISIS or North Korea. Political cronyism is too strong a corrupting force to entrust this serious matter to our partisan leaders. Too many continue to put party first instead of America.
Citizens have a right to the truth and a duty to demand it. Demand an independent investigator be appointed to get to the truth of Russian influence and possible collusion with the enemy. Call and leave this simple message: “I want my senator to demand an independent investigator into Russia’s role in our election.”
Note: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was chosen by the Justice Department to serve as special counsel in the Russian probe.
Barbara Thiele, New Meadows
