Samson letter: Donald Trump

Trump continues to flirt at the edge of the law. What is most disconcerting is Congress’ lack of oversight of the Executive reaches. When will we see a Congress who steps up and says no more threats, no more lies, no more bullying, no more obstruction, no more acceptance of alternate facts. It is time to examine Donald Trump’s mental ability to be president. It is time to take the nuclear button away from his reach. It is time to see his taxes and influences from Russia. It is time to remove this man, who has no business running our country. Congress, do what is best for the country and not just the party. Stop this dysfunctional governing that is killing our democracy.
Cory Samson, Boise
Comments