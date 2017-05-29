Poublon-Ramirez letter: Health care

Aetna is pulling out of the Affordable Health Care provider pool because it is losing money. Understandably, it is a for-profit business, and even though it actually increased its profits overall for 2016, it will cut out those areas that did not do well.
I had Kaiser Permanente Health coverage for 20 years in California. It is a non-profit HMO organization located in several states. It continues to accept patients under The Affordable Care Act and is doing just fine. I paid $350 less per month than I have to pay Aetna now that I live in Idaho, and have to pay way more out of pocket.
Perhaps healthcare needs to be run more like a non-profit?
Perhaps our Republican senators and congressmen need to have to find and pay for their own health coverage in order to find out what it’s like for the rest of us?
Lori Poublon-Ramirez, Meridian
