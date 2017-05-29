Letters to the Editor

May 29, 2017 4:08 PM

Place letter: Liberal news outlets

On May 10, CBS News, the Evening News, reported that President Nixon also fired his FBI Director. Funny that, the Nixon Library reported that no such event occurred. Hmm, and CBS, and the rest of the liberal, leftist, news media bristles at accusations of Fake News and sloppy, biased, partisan reporting (much to the delight of the DNC). Many years ago, CBS moved its news entities into its Entertainment Division. That’s when I first noticed the pains. Now, I notice a liberal bias on local news outlets, presumably at the behest of the liberal bosses back East.

William R. Place, Boise

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Idaho Rush wins U-19/20 boys state soccer title in sudden death shootout

Idaho Rush wins U-19/20 boys state soccer title in sudden death shootout 0:29

Idaho Rush wins U-19/20 boys state soccer title in sudden death shootout
Boise veterans and Boy Scouts honor veterans at Morris Hill Cemetery on Memorial Day 1:56

Boise veterans and Boy Scouts honor veterans at Morris Hill Cemetery on Memorial Day
At Boise's Anime Oasis convention, cosplay is king 1:04

At Boise's Anime Oasis convention, cosplay is king

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos