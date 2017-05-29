Place letter: Liberal news outlets

On May 10, CBS News, the Evening News, reported that President Nixon also fired his FBI Director. Funny that, the Nixon Library reported that no such event occurred. Hmm, and CBS, and the rest of the liberal, leftist, news media bristles at accusations of Fake News and sloppy, biased, partisan reporting (much to the delight of the DNC). Many years ago, CBS moved its news entities into its Entertainment Division. That’s when I first noticed the pains. Now, I notice a liberal bias on local news outlets, presumably at the behest of the liberal bosses back East.
William R. Place, Boise
