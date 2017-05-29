Mickey letter: Donald Trump

The angst the American people are feeling at this grave time is immeasurable. Our country is in deep trouble because of having a fake and deceitful president leading it. We all know Trump and some of his minions are under investigation for possible collusion with Russia and for good reason. Trump picked Gen. Mike Flynn knowing he had close ties to Russia. Why? I believe Flynn was to be his liaison to Russia. I also believe Trump told Flynn to tell the Russians he would lift the sanctions. It doesn’t take an Einstein to add everything up. The systematic firing of officials investigating him in my opinion is a blatant hindering of the investigation. If you are as concerned for your country as I am you will not let the wool be pulled over your eyes. What we are seeing occur at this time makes Watergate look like child’s play. Speak up, demonstrate, call your representatives. This deceitful crook and fake must be removed from office. ASAP.
Richard L. Mickey, Boise
