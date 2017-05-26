McFarland letter: Trump’s news

In the May 11 edition of the Statesman there is a rather heated, convoluted spiel by Charlie Nations of Eagle. Could he be Dano Savino in another life? His complaint is the ultra-liberal slant of the Statesman for (a) repugnant cartoons of Trump, who is repugnant and cannot be depicted any other way; (b) Obama was never, ever characterized in this fashion because of the servile media — don’t think good old Charlie was cognizant, really, of the servile media during Obama’s eight years — I saw and read some really nasty stuff about him during that time; (c) The Statesman publishes way too much of those liberal rags The Washington Post and The New York Times — so wrong, good old Charlie — the Statesman is in excellent company there while reporting local/statewide news in an efficient manner. I am certain that good old Charlie gets his info from Fox News, Breitbart, Infowars, Drudge, Rush Limbaugh and Steve Bannon. In just the last few days, our repugnant Trump had enhanced his reputation for ignorance/stupidity/lying/egoism/etc., but good old Charlie just can’t accept it.
Janette McFarland, Fruitland
