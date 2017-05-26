Makovsky letter: Flooding

Every year we see the flooding and damage done to property. There is a man that goes in the mountains who is paid to tell our government how much snow there is so they know when they should lower the reservoirs so there won’t be any flooding. Seems like nobody listens to this gentleman who is paid to do his job but it doesn’t seem like they’re doing theirs. There needs to be better management from now on because there’s no reason for all the damage that is caused by poor control of personnel paid to control this. Who is going to pay for all the damage done now because of this? I do believe we have much better-educated people that can do a much better job then there is now.
Gary Makovsky, Boise
